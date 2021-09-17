UrduPoint.com

Turkey Reports 28,118 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:09 PM

Turkey reports 28,118 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Friday confirmed 28,118 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,767,008, according to its health ministr

ANKARA, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Friday confirmed 28,118 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,767,008, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 262 to 60,903, while 32,249 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 343,142 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 52.31 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 41.43 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 104 million doses including third booster jabs.

Related Topics

Turkey China From Million

Recent Stories

Afghanistan May Soon Face Food Crisis - Kazakh Pre ..

Afghanistan May Soon Face Food Crisis - Kazakh President

2 minutes ago
 Canada's COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Canada's COVID-19 cases continue to rise

4 minutes ago
 Tokayev Calls on SCO, CSTO to Launch Informal Dial ..

Tokayev Calls on SCO, CSTO to Launch Informal Dialogue With New Afghan Governmen ..

4 minutes ago
 EU endorses Malta's pandemic recovery plan

EU endorses Malta's pandemic recovery plan

4 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

5 minutes ago
 Donation of blood for thalassemia patients urges

Donation of blood for thalassemia patients urges

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.