Turkey reports 28,118 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Friday confirmed 28,118 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,767,008, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 262 to 60,903, while 32,249 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 343,142 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 52.31 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 41.43 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 104 million doses including third booster jabs.