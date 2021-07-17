UrduPoint.com
Turkey Reports 6,918 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:08 PM

Turkey on Saturday registered 6,918 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,514,373, according to its health ministry

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Turkey on Saturday registered 6,918 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,514,373, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 35 to 50,450, while 5,084 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 229,582 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 38.76 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 19.9 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 62.24 million doses including third booster jabs.

