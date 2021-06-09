UrduPoint.com
Turkey Sends 50,000 More Vaccine Doses To Northern Cyprus

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 02:52 PM

Turkey sent 50,000 more doses of a coronavirus vaccine to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Thursday

LEFKOSA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Turkey sent 50,000 more doses of a coronavirus vaccine to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Thursday.

A Turkish Health Ministry plane carrying the vaccine doses landed at Ercan International Airport in Lefkosa, where officials of the TRNC's Health Ministry received the shipment.

With the latest delivery, Turkey has provided the TRNC with 190,000 vaccine doses to date.

Earlier Tuesday, TRNC Prime Minister Ersan Saner thanked Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish nation for supporting the TRNC's fight against the virus.

The island of Cyprus has been divided into the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

