Turkey wins Ugandan hearts with COVID-19 handling, support

KAMPALA, Uganda, 7 Oct (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) -:When Uganda was grappling with an aggressive second surge of COVID-19 cases a few weeks ago, one of the major challenges was a severe shortage of oxygen.

COVID-19 patients in critical condition, as well as those suffering from chronic and acute illnesses, required oxygen, but the supply was insufficient to meet their increasing demands, particularly in the neonatal intensive care unit. Many of the infants required supplemental oxygen, which was in short supply owing to the increasing demand for treatment of coronavirus patients in severe conditions.

Ozcan Kardesler, a Turkish medical oxygen supply company, was instrumental in ensuring enough oxygen supplies.

Throughout Uganda, the company has installed and maintained 14 medical oxygen plants in regional referral hospitals.

"Each of the above hospitals has oxygen plants with a capacity of 15m3/hours of medical grade oxygen," Ata Ozcan, the company's director, told Anadolu Agency.

Ozcan Kardesler is boosting oxygen production capacity in different African countries, he said.

"We are heading to Cameroon next week to boost production of the life-saving gas for COVID-19 patients. Our Primary aim is to increase oxygen generation in as many countries as possible to support the fight against the virus," Ozcan said.