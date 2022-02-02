UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Daily COVID-19 Cases Sets New Record

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 05:03 PM

Turkey on Wednesday reported 102,601 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily figure since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising its tally of infections to 11,722,483

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 198 to 87,614, while 87,562 people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 452,173 tests were conducted over the past day, it added.

More than 57.43 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 52.42 million who had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 142.17 million doses including the third booster jabs.

