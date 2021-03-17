Turkish doctor makes cover of diabetes research journal

A Turkish doctor's groundbreaking research into diabetes made the cover of a respected US medical journal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) A Turkish doctor's groundbreaking research into diabetes made the cover of a respected US medical journal.

Mustafa Altay, a lecturer at the University of Health Sciences in the Turkish capital Ankara, made the cover of the World Journal of Diabetes.

Altay, an endocrinologist, told Anadolu Agency that in addition to genetic predisposition, other risk factors for diabetes include improper diet, insufficient exercise, obesity, and some environmental and individual factors.

Altay encouraged everyone to fight the disease, adding that doctors' duty is to inform patients, treat them using up-to-date information and methods, and help prevent the disease through scientific research.

In 2018, the editor of the World Journal of Diabetes offered Altay a seat on its editorial board to evaluate articles for publication, and he accepted, a post he has held for three years.

- Ripe area for research Altay added that his research on digestive disorders caused by a fall in pancreatic enzymes due to diabetes is getting a lot of attention.

"Many international journals still request articles on this subject," he explained.

"I also get invitations to speak from many congresses and conferences," said, adding that there are not many published studies on this subject, and this issue is not yet widely known among doctors.

The World Journal of Diabetes has been published in the US for 12 years. The monthly journal includes basic and clinical research on diabetes.