Turkish University Producing 3D-printed Face Shields

Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:57 PM

Turkish university producing 3D-printed face shields

IZMIR, Turkey , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A Turkish university has begun producing face shields to help protect healthcare workers from coronavirus, the infection that has killed over 34,000 people worldwide since last December.

According to a written statement by Izmir University of Economics, on the Turkish Aegean, the protective equipment is being prepared through 3D printers.

The face shields, which cover the entire face but do not block vision due to their transparent surface, will be delivered to healthcare workers nationwide at the earliest.

Argun Tanriverdi, in charge of the Fine Arts and Design Faculty's design workshop, said healthcare professionals are working hard against the virus, and the project is meant to support them.

"Our production is continuing, thanks to our university. We're producing the face shields as much as we can to protect our health professionals," Tanriverdi said.

COVID-19 has infected over 732,000 people worldwide, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Turkey, meanwhile, has recorded 9,217 positive cases and 131 deaths to date.

Besides restricting the elderly and infirm to their homes, Ankara has shut malls, cafes, and restaurants to contain the spread of the virus.

Congregational prayers, sports events, and most gatherings also remain suspended.

The most common symptoms of the infection include fever, dry cough, and difficulty in breathing.

