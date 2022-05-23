Turkish volunteer doctors launch physiotherapy, rehab center in Gaza

Turkish doctors volunteering in the Gaza Strip have started treating patients in a new physiotherapy and rehabilitation center, a Turkish non-profit organization announced on Monday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Turkish doctors volunteering in the Gaza Strip have started treating patients in a new physiotherapy and rehabilitation center, a Turkish non-profit organization announced on Monday.

In a statement, the Doctors Worldwide group said the center would provide the Palestinians with free and continuous health services.

The organization has been providing healthcare services to the blockaded region's population in another physiotherapy and rehabilitation center since 2015, the statement added.

Doctors Worldwide is the only international medical organization present in Gaza that fields mobile teams to provide at-home care for patients unable to travel to the center.

Besides physiotherapy and rehabilitation, it also provides patients with medical treatment for wounds, along with medical counseling and psychological support under its at-home care project.

The organization has provided medical care services for 1,605 people in 21,598 sessions and physiotherapy and rehabilitation services for 1,352 people in 7,805 sessions.

Ozan Mutlu, the head of the organization, said in the statement that 23-year-old Anas Zaino is among the many people wounded by Israeli attacks and unable to afford physiotherapy.

"A necessary physiotherapy plan was created for him by our teams, and then he was provided regular services. Anas Zaino, who couldn't walk unassisted, began to feel better over time and walk without support with the treatments we applied," Mutlu said.