MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Twenty percent of Russia's COVID-19 patients have not traveled abroad and have contracted the disease inside the country already, the head of the country's consumer rights protection watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"I want to draw your attention to the fact that 20 percent of the total number of infected people are identified as contactual, they have not traveled [abroad]," Anna Popova said at a meeting of the coronavirus response coordinating council.

The official said she did not witness explosive growth of Russia's COVID-19 incidence rate.

"The epidemiological situation in the Russian Federation is developing quite slowly so far, there is no explosive growth," Popova said.

She warned, in the meantime, that the third wave of returnees from abroad would be a significant challenge that Russia was yet to go through.