UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty Percent Of Russia's COVID-19-Positive People Did Not Travel Abroad - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Twenty Percent of Russia's COVID-19-Positive People Did Not Travel Abroad - Official

Twenty percent of Russia's COVID-19 patients have not traveled abroad and have contracted the disease inside the country already, the head of the country's consumer rights protection watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Twenty percent of Russia's COVID-19 patients have not traveled abroad and have contracted the disease inside the country already, the head of the country's consumer rights protection watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"I want to draw your attention to the fact that 20 percent of the total number of infected people are identified as contactual, they have not traveled [abroad]," Anna Popova said at a meeting of the coronavirus response coordinating council.

The official said she did not witness explosive growth of Russia's COVID-19 incidence rate.

"The epidemiological situation in the Russian Federation is developing quite slowly so far, there is no explosive growth," Popova said.

She warned, in the meantime, that the third wave of returnees from abroad would be a significant challenge that Russia was yet to go through.

Related Topics

Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh- Balochistan border seals

1 minute ago

Pak Army, administrations to defeat coronavirus ..

1 minute ago

Municipal continuous cleanliness operations in Suk ..

1 minute ago

Libraries use 3D to print protective visors in Lit ..

1 minute ago

First COVID-19 Deaths in South Africa Confirmed as ..

5 minutes ago

PTI spokesman felicitates newly elected KUJ body

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.