UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Apartment Buildings In South Korea Quarantined Over Virus

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Two apartment buildings in South Korea quarantined over virus

Two South Korean apartment buildings heavily occupied by members of a sect linked to most of the country's coronavirus cases have been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the disease, an official said Saturday

Seoul (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Two South Korean apartment buildings heavily occupied by members of a sect linked to most of the country's coronavirus cases have been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the disease, an official said Saturday.

The move comes as the country, which has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world outside China, reported 174 new infections, taking its total to 6,767.

Another two deaths were reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the toll to 44.

The apartment complex in Daegu -- the country's fourth-largest city and epicentre of its outbreak -- was placed under lockdown after 46 residents were confirmed to have the virus, mayor Kwon Young-jin said.

More than 140 people live in the two buildings, including 94 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is often accused of being a cult and is linked to most of South Korea's infections.

It is the first residential community to be isolated over the outbreak, Kwon said.

The property is owned by the city government and only single women aged 35 or under can apply to live there.

Over 5,000 cases have now been confirmed in Daegu -- where the outbreak among Shincheonji members began with a 61-year-old woman, who developed symptoms on February 10 and attended at least four worship services in the city.

Authorities are carrying out checks on more than 260,000 people associated with the religious group.

Kwon urged followers to come forward and be tested after more than 30 percent of the 709 members checked on Friday returned positive results.

The members' cooperation is crucial to "prevent further infections in our community", Kwon said.

Related Topics

World China Daegu South Korea North Korea February Women Church Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs dealt with 20.44m items of luggage o ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey, Russia to Discuss Joint Patrols in Syria's ..

3 minutes ago

ABISE bans sale of pocket guides,other material in ..

3 minutes ago

China exports plunge on coronavirus epidemic

35 seconds ago

Latest surgery for hearing-impaired kids to be sta ..

36 seconds ago

Widespread rain and heavy snowfall in Hazara, bloc ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.