Two basic health units inaugurated in Orakzai district

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has inaugurated two basic health units (BHU's) at Orakzai District in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has inaugurated two basic health units (BHU's) at Orakzai District in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The two BHUs were established at Daran Sheikhan and Kargan in Orakzai district in order to provide free health facilities to the locals.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society for Tribal Districts, Asif Khan Mehsud said that the two basic health units in Orakzai district were model BHUs which were fully equipped with medical facilities.

He said the PRCS was committed to establishing such BHUs in North and South Waziristan tribal districts as well.

He added that all kinds of treatment and facilities were available to the local people and highly skilled staff was rendering their services in both BHUs, adding free medicine was also available at Karghan and Daran Sheikhan for the patients.

More than 300 patients could receive treatment on a daily basis in both BHUs, said Chairman PRCS Asif Khan Mehsud.

Moreover, qualified staff had been hired and modern equipment provided for maternal cases and treatment.

"We are happy that we are giving free treatment and medicine, while before these BHUs people had to travel to the localities for treatment" said Mohammad din a resident of Karghan village district Orakzai.

Further, he said that the locals are working on daily wages and they can't afford health expenses.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the district administration, health department, and education department as well as residents of the area.