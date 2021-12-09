UrduPoint.com

Two Basic Health Units Inaugurated In Orakzai District

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:57 PM

Two basic health units inaugurated in Orakzai district

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has inaugurated two basic health units (BHU's) at Orakzai District in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has inaugurated two basic health units (BHU's) at Orakzai District in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The two BHUs were established at Daran Sheikhan and Kargan in Orakzai district in order to provide free health facilities to the locals.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society for Tribal Districts, Asif Khan Mehsud said that the two basic health units in Orakzai district were model BHUs which were fully equipped with medical facilities.

He said the PRCS was committed to establishing such BHUs in North and South Waziristan tribal districts as well.

He added that all kinds of treatment and facilities were available to the local people and highly skilled staff was rendering their services in both BHUs, adding free medicine was also available at Karghan and Daran Sheikhan for the patients.

More than 300 patients could receive treatment on a daily basis in both BHUs, said Chairman PRCS Asif Khan Mehsud.

Moreover, qualified staff had been hired and modern equipment provided for maternal cases and treatment.

"We are happy that we are giving free treatment and medicine, while before these BHUs people had to travel to the localities for treatment" said Mohammad din a resident of Karghan village district Orakzai.

Further, he said that the locals are working on daily wages and they can't afford health expenses.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the district administration, health department, and education department as well as residents of the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All Government

Recent Stories

Uniform regulatory regime for mineral-sector's dev ..

Uniform regulatory regime for mineral-sector's development being introduced

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Cooking classes on Dec 20

Turkish Cooking classes on Dec 20

3 minutes ago
 Australia's Travis Head hits first century of Ashe ..

Australia's Travis Head hits first century of Ashes series

3 minutes ago
 Country demonstrates sincere commitment to Int'l H ..

Country demonstrates sincere commitment to Int'l HR treaties: MNA Munaza Hassan

3 minutes ago
 EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite f ..

EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite from Guinea to China’s Bosai ..

15 minutes ago
 DPO holds meeting with minorities

DPO holds meeting with minorities

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.