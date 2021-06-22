UrduPoint.com
Two Corona Patients Die In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:29 PM

Two corona patients die in Sukkur

Two COVID-19 patients died and 6 new positive cases were reported in Sukkur during the last 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Two COVID-19 patients died and 6 new positive cases were reported in Sukkur during the last 24 hours.

According to the health officials Sukkur, 21 active cases still remain in the district, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

