Two corona suspects quarantined at Liaquat University hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons suspected of being carriers of the novel coronavirus have been admitted for medical examination in the quarantine ward of Liaquat University Hospital in a span of two days.

The hospital sources informed here on Friday that the two residents belong to Jamshoro and Hyderabad were admitted in the isolation ward of LUH.

An official of LUH identified the suspected patients as 48 years old Muhammad Jaffar and Safia Bano.Jaffar returned from Iran on February 12 and Bano a few days ago.

The Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Shaukat Lakho informed that Associate Professor Dr Mukhtiar Jaffary examined Jaffar, who was admitted on Thursday.

According to the initial test, Jaffar did not appear to be infected by the virus but his blood samples had been sent for further lab tests in Islamabad, he informed adding that medical examination of Bano was underway.

The Medical Superintendent LUH Dr Mazhar Kalhoro informed that 30 rooms had been set up for the quarantine ward.