UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Corona Suspects Quarantined At Liaquat University Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:19 PM

Two corona suspects quarantined at Liaquat University hospital

Two persons suspected of being carriers of the novel coronavirus have been admitted for medical examination in the quarantine ward of Liaquat University Hospital in a span of two days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons suspected of being carriers of the novel coronavirus have been admitted for medical examination in the quarantine ward of Liaquat University Hospital in a span of two days.

The hospital sources informed here on Friday that the two residents belong to Jamshoro and Hyderabad were admitted in the isolation ward of LUH.

An official of LUH identified the suspected patients as 48 years old Muhammad Jaffar and Safia Bano.Jaffar returned from Iran on February 12 and Bano a few days ago.

The Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Shaukat Lakho informed that Associate Professor Dr Mukhtiar Jaffary examined Jaffar, who was admitted on Thursday.

According to the initial test, Jaffar did not appear to be infected by the virus but his blood samples had been sent for further lab tests in Islamabad, he informed adding that medical examination of Bano was underway.

The Medical Superintendent LUH Dr Mazhar Kalhoro informed that 30 rooms had been set up for the quarantine ward.

Related Topics

Islamabad Iran Hyderabad Jamshoro February From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health deptt plans to eradicate quackery from prov ..

2 minutes ago

Inaugural session of Pakistan- Kazakhstan bilatera ..

2 minutes ago

US Offers Iran Assistance to Deal With Coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Expects All Countries to Take Care of Refugees ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Asks to Postpone UN Disarmament Commission ..

6 minutes ago

White House Economic Adviser Says Stock Market May ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.