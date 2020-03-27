UrduPoint.com
Two Corona Victims Recovers,people Must Follow Govt Directions: Shaukat Yousafzai

Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for labour and culture of KPK sharing a good news that two confirmed corona cases were fully recovered from the disease,masses should maintain the social distance and adapt self- quarantine.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that it was not possible to test all the residents of the area but to examine the close relatives and friend circle of any confirmed or suspected victim.

He further stated that total 123 were confirmed cases out of 704 reported cases.

''People only need to maintain social distance to stay safe from the novel virus, it is highly contagious,''he said.

Paramedical staff and nurses monitored the suspects and confirmed cases 24/7 in the isolation wards,he added.

''KPK government is trying to enhance the testing capacity of all hospitals by providing more diagnostic kits and safety equipments,''he shared.

