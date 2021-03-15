Two coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

Two more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, whereas 68 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Two more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, whereas 68 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of Health department said on Monday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 556 in the district. He said that 452 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during this period.

So far 9,169 patients recovered from the disease, while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1061.

As many as 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital ,while 39 persons, including 13 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.