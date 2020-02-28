UrduPoint.com
Two Day Anti Dengue Training Workshop Begins In Sargodha

Two-day Anti-dengue training workshop for personnel of the institutions concerned started here on Friday in Jinnah Hall Company Bagh

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Two-day Anti-dengue training workshop for personnel of the institutions concerned started here on Friday in Jinnah Hall Company Bagh.

The two-day workshop was inaugurated by Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood.

In opening session Director CDC Punjab Dr. Shehnaz, Director Health Services Dr. Rana Muhammad Abdullah, DC Khushab Mussarat Jabeen, DC Bhakkar Umer Chatta and officers concerned were present.

Dr.

Farah Masood directed the health department to re-list the places where dengue larvae may grow. Commissioner has said that training workshop would make anti- dengue activities more effective.

She directed the environmental and municipal institutions including other departments concerned to keep a close eye on tyres shops and others places where dengue rise is possible.

Director Health Services Rana Abdullah and other participants were also address to the training workshop.

