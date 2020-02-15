Two-day free eye camp held in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated two-day free eye camp in village Niazi Khan Siyal near Nawabshah.

The camp was organized in collaboration with Ehsas Insaniat Welfare Service Karachi and Rotary Club Nawabshah.

Speaking to the people Commissioner said that public welfare work was a pious work. He said that in order to serve the ailing humanity of backward areas, the well to do people and organizations should strive to provide relief and health services at their doorstep and set up free medical camps in this regard. He said that setting up of free eye camp was a good omen as such facilities could be accessed at the doorsteps of remote villagers as their approach is limited and they cannot approach doctors in time for eye and medical assistance due to some reasons for which these camps turn to be best source.

On the occasion, Organizer of the free camp Mir Muhammad Siyal informed Commissioner that specialist doctors were providing free check-up and treatment facilities in this two-day free eye camp. He said that specialist doctors of ENT, heart and gynecology were also providing free consultation, advice and medicines to poor people of the area in one day free medical camp.