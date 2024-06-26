Two-day Free Eye Camp To Be Organised On June 29-30 In Sanghar
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 06:28 PM
A two-day free eye treatment camp will be organised by Hashmanis Hospital Karachi on June 29 and 30 at civil hospital Sanghar with the support of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Shazia Atta Mari
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A two-day free eye treatment camp will be organised by Hashmanis Hospital Karachi on June 29 and 30 at civil hospital Sanghar with the support of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Shazia Atta Mari.
The camp will provide free eye treatment, including surgeries and lens implantation by expert ophthalmologists. In addition, free medicines and computerized lab tests will be offered to the patients.
Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khowaja informed on Wednesday that all arrangements for the camp have been finalised and due to the high temperatures, a heat wave ward has been activated.
He said the district administration will also set up cold beverage stalls at the camp site and seating arrangements for the accompanying individuals along with standby generators.
He urged the people of the district to register themselves at the eye ward of civil hospital Sanghar before Saturday, June 29, for treatment.
Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafique Ahmed Areesar and PPP’s Rajesh Kumar Hardasani visited the civil hospital, where Civil Surgeon Dr Shabbir and Incharge eye ward Dr Inayatullah Bhurgri briefed them about the arrangements.
Recent Stories
Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development
Two held for hatred wall chalking
Nutrition International delegation visits PFA
PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change
DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts
4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings
Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK
Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad
SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday
Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’
Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to address food crisis
More Stories From Health
-
UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs5 days ago
-
Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan19 days ago
-
Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized on 9 June21 days ago
-
Healthy lifestyle imperative for diabetes control: experts22 days ago
-
ATH admin seals drug-resistant TB center22 days ago
-
Outbreak alert: 25 minors hospitalized with measles at THQ Burewala23 days ago
-
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC25 days ago
-
PHC directs hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients26 days ago
-
Harmful effects of smoking highlighted26 days ago
-
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke27 days ago
-
13 children contracted measles in two days in Burewala27 days ago
-
CM aide lauded timely respond of District administration to tackle Congo virus28 days ago