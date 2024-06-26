Open Menu

Two-day Free Eye Camp To Be Organised On June 29-30 In Sanghar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 06:28 PM

A two-day free eye treatment camp will be organised by Hashmanis Hospital Karachi on June 29 and 30 at civil hospital Sanghar with the support of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Shazia Atta Mari

The camp will provide free eye treatment, including surgeries and lens implantation by expert ophthalmologists. In addition, free medicines and computerized lab tests will be offered to the patients.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khowaja informed on Wednesday that all arrangements for the camp have been finalised and due to the high temperatures, a heat wave ward has been activated.

He said the district administration will also set up cold beverage stalls at the camp site and seating arrangements for the accompanying individuals along with standby generators.

He urged the people of the district to register themselves at the eye ward of civil hospital Sanghar before Saturday, June 29, for treatment.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafique Ahmed Areesar and PPP’s Rajesh Kumar Hardasani visited the civil hospital, where Civil Surgeon Dr Shabbir and Incharge eye ward Dr Inayatullah Bhurgri briefed them about the arrangements.

