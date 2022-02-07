Two education institutions closed in Khyber due to Coronavirus cases

In view of the increasing positivity of Covid-19 cases, the district administration Khyber has closed down two education institutions in Bara Tehsil for one week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :In view of the increasing positivity of Covid-19 cases, the district administration Khyber has closed down two education institutions in Bara Tehsil for one week.

The notification issued here Monday stated that upon positive Covid-19 test results and recommendation of District Health Officer and in exercise of the powers conferred by KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act, the Government Technical College, Bara and Government Girls High school, Qambar Khel were closed for one week after positive Covid-19 cases.

As per the directives of the Health Department, the corona positive cases were advised to quarantine themselves at home or contact isolation ward at District Headquarters Hospital.

The district administration also directed the SHOs of�all�Police�Stations to keep the movement restricted in corona affected areas, while the District�Education�Office was directed to inform the principals of�all�schools to allow entry of only vaccinated officials in�school�premises.

The district administration also directed TMAs to carry out fumigation in the affected education institutions.