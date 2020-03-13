Two medical camps organized in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate Health Services merged area on Friday organized two medical camps for providing free-of-cost healthcare facilities to patients residing in inaccessible areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate Health Services merged area on Friday organized two medical camps for providing free-of-cost healthcare facilities to patients residing in inaccessible areas.

The mobile hospital program of the Directorate was arranged both the camps in the areas of Terah Medan and Lalay Kas of the District Khyber under the directives of Director Health Services Director Dr.

Muhammad Niaz Afridi.

The aim of holding of these camps was to provide quality services to the people of merged area at their doorsteps.

A total number of 1077 patients included 365male, 672female and 615children were being provided free consultation, medicines and diagnostic facilities.

The people appreciated the efforts of Director Health Services and District Health Officer for providing healthcare facilities and demanded arranging such camps in future.