Two Million Coronavirus Cases Recorded Globally: AFP Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:22 PM

Two million coronavirus cases recorded globally: AFP tally

More than two million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially registered around the world, half of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT Wednesday based on official sources

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :More than two million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially registered around the world, half of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT Wednesday based on official sources.

At least 2,000,576 infections, including 126,871 deaths, have been recorded.

Europe is the hardest hit continent, with 1,010,858 cases and 85,271 fatalities. The United States, where the virus is spreading most rapidly, registered 609,240 cases, and 26,033 deaths.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

