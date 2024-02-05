Open Menu

Two More Children Die Due To Pneumonia During Last 24 Hours In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore

The Punjab Health Department discloses that within the last day, a total of 605 new pneumonia cases surfaced across the region, with Lahore alone accounting for 177 fresh diagnoses.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) Two more children succumbed to pneumonia in the past 24 hours, the sources in the Punjab Health department on Monday.

The Punjab Health Department disclosed that within the last day, a total of 605 new pneumonia cases surfaced across the region, with Lahore alone accounting for 177 fresh diagnoses.

Punjab recorded 318 fatalities attributed to pneumonia, with the total cases reported in the province surpassing 20,872, while Lahore's toll stands at 58 deaths and 4,050 cases.

Health experts link the alarming surge in pneumonia cases and fatalities in Punjab to environmental pollution aggravated by winter smog.

The symptoms of pneumonia may include chest pain during breathing or coughing, confusion or alterations in mental state (especially among adults aged 65 and older), cough accompanied by phlegm, fatigue, fever, sweating, and chills, below-normal body temperature (observed in adults over 65 and individuals with weakened immune systems), as well as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and shortness of breath.

Pneumonia, an infection affecting the lungs, is commonly triggered by viruses. It often follows symptoms resembling those of a cold or flu and can vary in severity, posing higher risks to children aged five or younger.

The authorities in Punjab are actively addressing the spike in pneumonia cases, stressing the importance of public awareness campaigns and preventive measures to contain the infection's spread.

