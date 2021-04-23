Two more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Two more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 215 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the health department said on Friday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 766 in the district. He said that 1,339 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period. He said that so far 10,994 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 5,640.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 279 patients, including 172 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 115 including 27 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 67 including 37 confirmed patients were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 3,581 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district