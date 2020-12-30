Two more COVID-19 patients died in Hazara division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two more patients have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Hazara division and the total number of deaths has reached 229

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Two more patients have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Hazara division and the total number of deaths has reached 229.

According to the health department figures, during the current wave of coronavirus 132 people from district Abbottabad, 18 from Battagram, 38 Haripur and 41 people from Mansehra died while district Abbottabad is still on top in positive cases ratio and number deaths.

In district Mansehra, 80 people have recovered from coronavirus where the total number of recovered patients have reached 2156 after confirmation of 3 new Coronavirus positive case total number of cases was 2294.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in district Abbottabad were 3021, coronavirus active cases were 194, the number of recovered patients was 2695, expired 132.

The COVID-19 cases in Hazara division have reached 759 where the share of district Abbottabad was 194, Mansehra 247, Battagram 32, Haripur 182, Upper Kohistan 13, Lower Kohistan 16, Kolai Palis 2 and Toraghar 7.

District Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur are the top three with the highest ratio of coronavirus positive cases in the Hazara divisio.

Abbottabad is the worst hit by the pandemic which was a couple of days on the top in all over the country with 40.2 percent of positive ratio.

District administrations and health department are trying to aware people and enforce coronavirus SOPs all over the Hazara division.