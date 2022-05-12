UrduPoint.com

Two More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 05:08 PM

Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,565

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,565.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 43,060 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts.

Among the new cases, one of each case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town area. In addition, the report informed that ten were quarantined in home isolation.

The report further said that 6,867,806 people, including 44,776 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 765 samples were collected, out of which 763 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.26 per cent.

