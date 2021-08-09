Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 17 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :-:Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 17 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Monday that 715 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 642 while recoveries were recorded at 20,737.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 77 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 26 at DHQ Hospital. He further saidthat 323 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.