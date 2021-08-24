Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Two more patients died of COVID-19 and 80 more tested positive during the last 24 hours in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Two more patients died of COVID-19 and 80 more tested positive during the last 24 hours in the district.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Tuesday that 1,279 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

The total active cases in Faisalabad have reached 1,102, while 21,346 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The spokesperson said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 183 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 34 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital. He said that 575 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.