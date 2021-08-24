UrduPoint.com

Two More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:24 PM

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two more patients died of COVID-19 and 80 more tested positive during the last 24 hours in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Two more patients died of COVID-19 and 80 more tested positive during the last 24 hours in the district.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Tuesday that 1,279 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

The total active cases in Faisalabad have reached 1,102, while 21,346 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The spokesperson said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 183 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 34 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital. He said that 575 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

8 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

13 minutes ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

22 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tue ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Ses ..

Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Session - Presidential Decree

3 minutes ago
 Jailed Chadian ex-leader Hissene Habre dies in Sen ..

Jailed Chadian ex-leader Hissene Habre dies in Senegal

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.