Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 34 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Friday that 901 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,065 while 24,015 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He added that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 178 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 70 at DHQ Hospital and 38 at General Hospital,where as 687 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district,spokesperson said.