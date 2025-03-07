Two More Mpox Cases reported in KP

Two more cases of Mpox infection have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total number of cases in the province to five in 2025

According to the Health Department, the newly affected individuals include a 42-year-old man and a 20-year-old youth, both residents of Peshawar.

According to the Health Department, the newly affected individuals include a 42-year-old man and a 20-year-old youth, both residents of Peshawar.

The Health Department confirmed that the 20-year-old’s case is locally transmitted, while the 42-year-old had traveled from Saudi Arabia last year.

Both patients had visited Khyber Teaching Hospital for treatment, where their tests were conducted based on suspicion, and today, their results came back positive.

According to Advisor on Health, Ihtesham Ali, both patients have been isolated at home and are in stable condition.

Furthermore, no symptoms of Mpox have been reported among their household members.

The Health Department urges the public to take precautionary measures, seek immediate medical attention if any symptoms appear, and avoid unnecessary close contact to prevent the spread of the disease.