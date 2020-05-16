UrduPoint.com
Two More New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In AJK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 06:44 PM

With the appearance of two new cases of novel corona virus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive increased to 109 in the State on Saturday, AJK Health department has said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) : With the appearance of two new cases of novel corona virus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive increased to 109 in the State on Saturday, AJK Health department has said.

At the same time, the blood samples of new 186 suspects were tested across the State on Saturday.

In an official statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued on Saturday, the State Health Authorities confirmed registration of 02 new cases in AJK include one each belonging to Muzaffarabad and Mirpur districts.

According to the report a total of 3785 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 3696 had been received with 109 positive cases.

Out of the total of 109 corona virus positive cases, 77 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state by Saturday.

A total of 31 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state. Only one casualty of an elderly person of 80 years of age because of the pandemic has been reported in AJK so far.

A total of 3584 persons tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 62 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

