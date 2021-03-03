Two more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Another two patients lost battle of life against Coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Wednesday that Husnain Ahmed (45) and Bahar Hussain (55 ) died of Coronavirus.

Both belonged to Multan, he informed.

He informed that a total of 66 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 22 were positive and 24 were suspected, he stated.