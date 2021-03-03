UrduPoint.com
Two More Patients Die Of COVID-19 At Nishtar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:28 PM

Two more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

Another two patients lost battle of life against Coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Another two patients lost battle of life against Coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Wednesday that Husnain Ahmed (45) and Bahar Hussain (55 ) died of Coronavirus.

Both belonged to Multan, he informed.

He informed that a total of 66 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 22 were positive and 24 were suspected, he stated.

More Stories From Health

