Two More Patients Die Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:06 PM

Two more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another two patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 192 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Another two patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 192 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Fayyaz, 65, resident of MDA Multan and Najeebullah, 32, resident of Bakhar passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Fifty one patients are declared positive and 36 are suspected out of total 120 cases brought to register at the hospital in past dew days, he concluded.

More Stories From Health

