Two more patients fall prey to COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Another two patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 324 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Naseem Bibi (35) and Naseem Akhtar (62) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital,he informed.

Fifty-seven patients were termed positive and 25 were suspected out of total 124 cases registered so far,he said.

About 24 patients being admitted in the hospital were also declared as negative from the virus after coming out their test reports,they were likely to be discharged soon,it was informed.