Two More Patients Fall Prey To COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:15 PM

Two patients have been died of Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 324 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Two patients have been died of Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 324 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that hailing from Khanewal Muhammad Rafique and Zulfikar Ali both aged 60 has passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Fifty-eight patients were positive and 25 were suspected out of total 117 cases registered so far, he concluded.

