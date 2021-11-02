UrduPoint.com

Two More Test Positive For Dengue In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 04:08 PM

Two more test positive for dengue in Faisalabad

Another two persons tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Another two persons tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

Incharge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr. Zulqarnain said that four dengue virus patients lost their lives this year so far in the district.

He said that five dengue patients were admitted by intensive care units where best treatment facilities were being provided to them.

He said that 43 beds were allocated for dengue patients in Allied hospital, 31 in DHQ hospital, 8 in General Hospital Ghulamabad ,and 4 each in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children hospital.

He further said that sufficient stocks of medicines were available with the health facilities, adding that doctors and paramedical staff were performing duties round the clock in dengue wards.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dengue Stocks Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 minute ago
 Five senior BS-21 officers to retire by 2022

Five senior BS-21 officers to retire by 2022

8 minutes ago
 Blasts Near Hospital in Kabul Kill At Least 19 Peo ..

Blasts Near Hospital in Kabul Kill At Least 19 People - Reports

8 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Friendship Square inaugurated in Wu ..

China-Pakistan Friendship Square inaugurated in Wuhan, China

8 minutes ago
 Pak-Thailand FTA likely to be finalized by end of ..

Pak-Thailand FTA likely to be finalized by end of this year: Thailand's Envoy

8 minutes ago
 Georgian Opposition Plans to Continue Protests Unt ..

Georgian Opposition Plans to Continue Protests Until New Elections, Saakashvili' ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.