Two more test positive for dengue in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Another two persons tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

Incharge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr. Zulqarnain said that four dengue virus patients lost their lives this year so far in the district.

He said that five dengue patients were admitted by intensive care units where best treatment facilities were being provided to them.

He said that 43 beds were allocated for dengue patients in Allied hospital, 31 in DHQ hospital, 8 in General Hospital Ghulamabad ,and 4 each in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children hospital.

He further said that sufficient stocks of medicines were available with the health facilities, adding that doctors and paramedical staff were performing duties round the clock in dengue wards.