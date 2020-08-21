UrduPoint.com
Two More Tested Positive With COVID-19 In Attock

Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:45 PM

Another two persons were tested positive with corona virus COVID-19 in Attock raising the tally to 591

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Another two persons were tested positive with corona virus COVID-19 in Attock raising the tally to 591.

According to the report issued by local health department, such cases were reported from Hazro town of the district.

District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi confirmed there were 23 active patients across the district in which 22 are under home isolation while only one was hospitalized.

He said the number of suspected cases in the district are 6296 while screening of as many as 9877 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 1416 suspected patients of the area are still awaited while as many as 4289 are tested negative so far.

He said 548 positive patients have recovered in the district so far.

He said safe burial of COVID-19 related deaths of as many as 59 persons in the district has been carried out by the health authorities which includes 20 positive patients out of 588 patients of the district, 35 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients of the out of district hospitals and four suspected COVID-19 patients in the district hospitals.

