Two New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Belarus, Total Number Reaches 6 - Health Ministry
Two New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Belarus, Total Number Reaches 6 - Health Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:23 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Belarus, bringing the total in the country to six, the Belarusian health ministry said in a statement Wednesday.
"Information about COVID-19 laboratory diagnostics: two cases that we spoke about as possible yesterday were confirmed today in the laboratory. This way there are six cases in Belarus: four in Minsk and two in the Vitebsk region," The ministry said in a statement.