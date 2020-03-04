Two New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Belarus, Total Number Reaches 6 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Belarus, bringing the total in the country to six, the Belarusian health ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"Information about COVID-19 laboratory diagnostics: two cases that we spoke about as possible yesterday were confirmed today in the laboratory. This way there are six cases in Belarus: four in Minsk and two in the Vitebsk region," The ministry said in a statement.