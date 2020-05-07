Two new COVID-19 positive cases reported in AJK

With the outbreak of two more new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive surged to 78 in the State on Thursday, AJK Health department said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) : With the outbreak of two more new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive surged to 78 in the State on Thursday, AJK Health department said.

At the same time, the blood samples of new 47 suspects were tested across the State on Thursday.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued on Thursday, the State Health Authorities confirmed registration of 02 new cases in AJK , both belonging to capital Muzaffarabad district.

According to the report a total of 2518 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 2440 had been received with 78 positive cases.

Out of the total of 78 coronavirus positive cases, 58 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state by Thursday.

Those discharged after complete recovery include 12 from DHQ Hospital Rawalakot, 15 from DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, 06 from DHQ Hospital Kotli, 12 from New city Hospital Mirpur, 03 from THQ Hospital Dadayal, 05 from DHQ Hospital Palandri, 01 from DHQ Hospital Bagh and 04 from Isolation Hospital Muzaffarabad.

Out of existing 20 active cases, 06 are receiving treatment in Isolation hospital in Muzaffarbad, 05 in DHQ Hospital Palandri, 02 in DHQ Hospital Bagh, 01 in Bhimbher DHQ Hospital and 06 in DHQ Hospital Kotli.

Three positive patients belonged to Sargodha, Pakistan were also under treatment in DHQ hospital Kotli.

A total of 2359 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 78 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The government has established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state were busy round the clock in screening the visitors.

PCR testing is being done at Virology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur.

Meanwhile, the capacity building training in infection, prevention and control (IPC) has been started in all Isolation centers in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the coordination of the World Health Organization.

The state health department medical teams and the rapid response force are collectively engaged in doing the screening of all the new entrants pouring in AJK at all the entry points of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The rapid response teams in AJK's Palandri, Bhimbher, Kotli, Mirpur, Neelam,Bagh and Muzaffarabad districts are keeping liaison with the people belonging to the persons tested positive, for their quarantine at formal quarantine centers of home quarantine in order to combat the spread of the pandemic.