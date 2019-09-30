Two new dengue cases reported in city Lahore

Two new cases of dengue were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours, rising the total dengue cases up to 123

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Two new cases of dengue were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours, rising the total dengue cases up to 123.

According to the Health department sources, the IGM and NS-I tests were found positive in both the newly reported patients.

Teams of the Health Department continued dengue surveillance in the city. A team conducted raid at a bakery situated in Model Town UC-127 and found dengue larva on its roof. The team conducted spray and eradicated the larva.

DDOH Gulberg Town Dr Hafiz Ahmad Ghaus reached the spot and registered an FIR against the branch manager of the bakery.