UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two New Dengue Cases Reported In City Lahore

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Two new dengue cases reported in city Lahore

Two new cases of dengue were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours, rising the total dengue cases up to 123

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Two new cases of dengue were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours, rising the total dengue cases up to 123.

According to the Health department sources, the IGM and NS-I tests were found positive in both the newly reported patients.

Teams of the Health Department continued dengue surveillance in the city. A team conducted raid at a bakery situated in Model Town UC-127 and found dengue larva on its roof. The team conducted spray and eradicated the larva.

DDOH Gulberg Town Dr Hafiz Ahmad Ghaus reached the spot and registered an FIR against the branch manager of the bakery.

Related Topics

Dengue Gulberg FIR

Recent Stories

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Take Polygrap ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Vows to Respond to New 'Absurd' US Sanction ..

2 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen Says He Hopes ..

2 minutes ago

Washington Again Blocks Reappointment of WTO Appel ..

2 minutes ago

FBR extends a moth for filling income tax returns

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs economic team to focus on t ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.