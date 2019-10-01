Two new dengue cases reported in Dir Lower, toll rises to 60: DC

UrduPoint.com
Two new dengue cases has been reported in Lower Dir district on Tuesday, raising total toll to 60

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Two new dengue cases has been reported in Lower Dir district on Tuesday, raising total toll to 60.

The report of Deputy Commissioner Office Lower Dir has revealed that so far 60 dengue cases has been reported from Lower Dir including two fresh cases on Tuesday.

Three dengue patients are still being treated at specific dengue wards at district headquarters hospital Timergara and the remaining patients were discharged after proper treatment.

The health department has started anti dengue spray in the affected areas and lady health workers, Malaria supervisor and technical experts have been deployed across the district to counter the situation.

The report said indoor and outdoor surveillance is conducted in high risk union councils. The surveillance of dengue larva campaign is under process and proper measures for larvae identification and its destruction are being taken.

The district administration has issued warning to all scrap dealers and old tyres shops owners to proper cover the scrap and old tyres and all warned that all such shops would be sealed in case of non compliance. The DC reiterated to continue efforts against dengue till complete normalization of the situation.

