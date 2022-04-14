UrduPoint.com

Two New Omicron Sublineages Found In South Africa

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Two new Omicron sublineages found in South Africa

South Africa's National Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5 exist in the country

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:South Africa's National Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5 exist in the country.

"There are 5 sub-variants of Omicron being observed around the world. We are watching two -- BA.4 and BA.5," the Department's spokesperson Foster Mohale told Xinhua.

Mohale said the BA.

4 subvariant's dominance has not caused severe transmission.

"The dominance of BA.4 has not resulted in a change in transmission rate or severity. These sub-variants are not causing nor are they going to cause the 5th wave," he said.

The department said that it was expecting the fifth wave of the pandemic by the end of May.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira of the University of KwaZulu-Natal also talked about the new subvariants but said no cause for concern.

Related Topics

Africa World May

Recent Stories

National Economic Council a step in right directio ..

National Economic Council a step in right direction: LCCI

41 seconds ago
 Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

19 minutes ago
 NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

31 minutes ago
 Turkey's E-7T Aircraft Makes First Flight From NAT ..

Turkey's E-7T Aircraft Makes First Flight From NATO Airbase in Germany - Allianc ..

3 minutes ago
 Hollywood stars and cult directors announced for C ..

Hollywood stars and cult directors announced for Cannes

3 minutes ago
 Nigeria records 31 deaths in cholera outbreak

Nigeria records 31 deaths in cholera outbreak

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.