Two new Omicron sublineages found in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:South Africa's National Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5 exist in the country.

"There are 5 sub-variants of Omicron being observed around the world. We are watching two -- BA.4 and BA.5," the Department's spokesperson Foster Mohale told Xinhua.

Mohale said the BA.

4 subvariant's dominance has not caused severe transmission.

"The dominance of BA.4 has not resulted in a change in transmission rate or severity. These sub-variants are not causing nor are they going to cause the 5th wave," he said.

The department said that it was expecting the fifth wave of the pandemic by the end of May.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira of the University of KwaZulu-Natal also talked about the new subvariants but said no cause for concern.