Two new polio cases reported in Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Two more polio cases have been reported in Punjab after that total number of polio cases reached 10 in the province.Polio virus has been confirmed in two little girls hailed from Dera Ghazi Khan.

Blood samples of these two girls were attained last year that had been sent to Laboratory for test.Now, polio virus has been confirmed in their blood.Earlier, 2 polio cases had also been reported from the same Muhallah last month.