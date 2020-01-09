UrduPoint.com
Two New Polio Cases Surface In DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

Two new polio cases surface in DG Khan

Two new polio cases surfaced in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Two new polio cases surfaced in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

An official source in Punjab polio control programme said both the patients are female, aged six and twelve months. One of the babies, whose left lower limb had been paralysed due to the crippling disease, belongs to Ali Wala union council in DG Khan, he said adding that the second baby hailed from Sakhi Sarwar union council, whose both lower limbs had been paralysed.

He said the number of polio cases reported from Punjab this year had reached eight with the new cases, while 134 cases were reported in 2019.

