Two New Polio Cases Surface In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:28 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Two new polio cases surfaced in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday, an official of the Punjab Polio Control Programme confirmed.

The official said both the patients were females, aged six and twelve months. One of the babies, whose left lower limb had been paralysed due to the crippling disease, belonged to Ali Wala union council, while the other, whose both lower limbs had been paralysed, hailed from Sakhi Sarwar union council of D G Khan.

He said the number of polio cases reported from Punjab this year had reached eight with the new cases, while 134 cases were reported in 2019.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the health department about the new polio cases in DG Khan.

He said urfacing of polio virus was a very serious matter and any negligence in the anti-polio campaign would not be tolerated.

"It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the future of country and coordinated efforts should be made to improve the situation," he said.

"It is our mission to make Pakistan polio-free and departments concerned will have to work with more zeal to save children from polio," he added.

