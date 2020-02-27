UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two New UK Coronavirus Cases Linked To Italy, Tenerife

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:24 PM

Two new UK coronavirus cases linked to Italy, Tenerife

Two more patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Britain, health authorities said Thursday, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases in the UK to 15

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Two more patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Britain, health authorities said Thursday, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases in the UK to 15.

The two patients have been transferred to specialist infection centres after contracting the virus in Italy and on the Spanish island of Tenerife, said Professor Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer.

The patients are in hospitals in London and in Liverpool in northwest England.

Doctor Tom Wingfield, senior clinical lecturer at the Liverpool school of Tropical Medicine, said the two new infections were "not surprising".

They "do not change the understanding of what the outbreak will look like in the UK," the expert said.

"There are likely to be some more cases in the coming weeks but the UK public can be reassured that we have experienced teams in place to manage the isolation and care of people diagnosed with coronavirus and perform robust tracing and screening of their contacts." The novel coronavirus has killed over 2,700 people and infected more than 80,000 in 34 countries, although the vast majority of cases remain in China, according to the World Health Organization.

New cases have emerged across Europe, many linked to the continent's coronavirus hotspot in northern Italy, amid warnings from health experts to rein in hysteria as the virus continues its march beyond China's borders.

Some 168 Britons have been told to isolate themselves at a hotel in Tenerife.

Related Topics

World Europe China Hotel London Liverpool Italy United Kingdom March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visits over coronaviru ..

11 minutes ago

Turkey plans to open technical training college i ..

8 minutes ago

Japan woman tests positive for virus after 'recove ..

6 minutes ago

Moving close to the resolution of Kashmir issue: D ..

16 minutes ago

International Islamic University (IIU) among top v ..

6 minutes ago

Macron says France facing coronavirus 'epidemic'

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.