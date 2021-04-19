UrduPoint.com
Two Passengers Held At Peshawar Airport Over Fake Corona Certificates

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Federal Investigation Agency on Monday jointly arrested two passengers from Bacha Khan International Airport for possessing fake corona fitness certificate and travelling abroad.

According to FIA officials, two passengers identified as Irfanullah s/o Rehman Shaan resident of Charsadda and Syed Muhammad Saad s/o Siraj resident of Mardan were going to Sharjah through a private airline flight.

They both passenger were holding fake corona fitness certificates after which they were arrested and shifted to Hayatabad Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further investigation.

