Two Patients Infected With Corona Virus In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:32 PM

Two patients infected with Corona Virus in Sargodha

A spokesman of the Health department said that a total of 83 pilgrims from Sargodha district have been present at Quarantine center in Dera Ghazi Khan for the last 11 days out of which only 10 pilgrims have confirmed affected with Corona virus while others have been declared cleared

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :A spokesman of the Health department said that a total of 83 pilgrims from Sargodha district have been present at Quarantine center in Dera Ghazi Khan for the last 11 days out of which only 10 pilgrims have confirmed affected with Corona virus while others have been declared cleared.

At Sargodha there are currently only 2 patients infected with Corona Virus who have travelled abroad and they were undergoing treatment at TB hospital and the condition is out of danger.

Spokesman said that all arrangements have been completed in 10 Hospitals of district for suspected patients of Corona Virus and facilities of medical treatment and others including test for suspect patients were being ensured. He told that the screening process of 850 people out of 1243 coming from abroad has been completed. The spokesman further said that the Government has completed all the arrangements to keep people safe from the Corona Virus and the public have to strictly abide by the directives.

