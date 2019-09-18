UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Patients Tested Positive For Dengue In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:46 PM

Two patients tested positive for dengue in Multan

Two probable patients were tested positive for Dengue on Wednesday rising the number of confirmed cases to seven at Isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Two probable patients were tested positive for Dengue on Wednesday rising the number of confirmed cases to seven at Isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital.

An official from health department told this news agency that Sheraz and Mushtaq both belong to Layyah.

He informed that result of another new patient, Afzal from Khanewal is awaited from National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 positive cases of the disease have been reported from Nishtar hospital since January this year to date and the most of them were discharged from the health facility after recovery.

A report of health department shows that first patient of dengue landed in April this year in Nishtar hospital and was discharged after recovery.

The patient was a labourers in Saudi Arabia and had travel history, the report says, adding that some other confirmed patients had also travelling history from different cities to Multan.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Dengue Saudi Arabia Khanewal January April From

Recent Stories

UAE Obesity Masterclass V.2 calls for increasing s ..

3 minutes ago

Air Arabia’s inaugural flight lands at Vienna In ..

18 minutes ago

Arab Reading Challenge semi-finals take TV show sp ..

33 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s Executive ..

33 minutes ago

SSP polls on Sept 30 at Allama Iqbal Medical Colle ..

1 minute ago

Fine imposed on two for selling petrol in Sargodha ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.