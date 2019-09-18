Two patients tested positive for dengue in Multan

Two probable patients were tested positive for Dengue on Wednesday rising the number of confirmed cases to seven at Isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Two probable patients were tested positive for Dengue on Wednesday rising the number of confirmed cases to seven at Isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital.

An official from health department told this news agency that Sheraz and Mushtaq both belong to Layyah.

He informed that result of another new patient, Afzal from Khanewal is awaited from National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 positive cases of the disease have been reported from Nishtar hospital since January this year to date and the most of them were discharged from the health facility after recovery.

A report of health department shows that first patient of dengue landed in April this year in Nishtar hospital and was discharged after recovery.

The patient was a labourers in Saudi Arabia and had travel history, the report says, adding that some other confirmed patients had also travelling history from different cities to Multan.