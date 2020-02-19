UrduPoint.com
Two People Infected With Coronavirus Die In Iran - Health Minister's Adviser

Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:37 PM

Two People Infected With Coronavirus Die in Iran - Health Minister's Adviser

Two people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Iran, an adviser to the country's health minister said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Two people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Iran, an adviser to the country's health minister said on Wednesday.

The first two cases of the coronavirus in the country were confirmed earlier in the day.

"Unfortunately, both people have died, taking into consideration their senior age," Kianush Jahanpour said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

