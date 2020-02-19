Two People Infected With Coronavirus Die In Iran - Health Minister's Adviser
Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:37 PM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Two people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Iran, an adviser to the country's health minister said on Wednesday.
The first two cases of the coronavirus in the country were confirmed earlier in the day.
"Unfortunately, both people have died, taking into consideration their senior age," Kianush Jahanpour said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.