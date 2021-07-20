Two schools of Mansehra sealed after testing 24 COVID-19 positive cases

District Administration Mansehra Tuesday sealed two schools after confirmation of 24 Coronavirus positive cases of students and teaching staff

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :District Administration Mansehra Tuesday sealed two schools after confirmation of 24 Coronavirus positive cases of students and teaching staff.

According to details, on the recommendations of Health department Mansehra both schools including Govt. Girls Higher Secondary school (GGHSS) No. 2 Mansehra where 18 students and teachers were tested coronavirus positive and sealed for 14 while 6 students were found COVID-19 positive at Global Wisdom Public School Mansehra and were sealed for 10 days.

The fourth wave of coronavirus strikes Hazara division where besides other people once again educational institutions are becoming the victim.

During the last 24 hours, 29 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in district Manshera where 24 cases were from educational institutions, teaching and administrative staff of both schools were directed to stay at homes during the prescribed time.

DC and District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra directed all concerned departments particularly police to strictly enforce Coronavirus SOPs to stop further spread of the outbreak while the health department was directed to immediately start vaccination campaigns at educational institutions.