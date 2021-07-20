UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Schools Of Mansehra Sealed After Testing 24 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Two schools of Mansehra sealed after testing 24 COVID-19 positive cases

District Administration Mansehra Tuesday sealed two schools after confirmation of 24 Coronavirus positive cases of students and teaching staff

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :District Administration Mansehra Tuesday sealed two schools after confirmation of 24 Coronavirus positive cases of students and teaching staff.

According to details, on the recommendations of Health department Mansehra both schools including Govt. Girls Higher Secondary school (GGHSS) No. 2 Mansehra where 18 students and teachers were tested coronavirus positive and sealed for 14 while 6 students were found COVID-19 positive at Global Wisdom Public School Mansehra and were sealed for 10 days.

The fourth wave of coronavirus strikes Hazara division where besides other people once again educational institutions are becoming the victim.

During the last 24 hours, 29 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in district Manshera where 24 cases were from educational institutions, teaching and administrative staff of both schools were directed to stay at homes during the prescribed time.

DC and District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra directed all concerned departments particularly police to strictly enforce Coronavirus SOPs to stop further spread of the outbreak while the health department was directed to immediately start vaccination campaigns at educational institutions.

Related Topics

Police Mansehra All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Record 430 migrants cross Channel to UK in single ..

2 minutes ago

All US Allies Should Bear Financial Responsibility ..

2 minutes ago

MSF Decries Link Between Italy's Detention of NGO ..

2 minutes ago

Over 4Mln People in Moscow Got First Component of ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition aims to destabilize PTI govt: Ali Muham ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan achieves another milestone by exceeding $ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.